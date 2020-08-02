IPL 2020: BCCI gets Government's nod for IPL in UAE, final on November 10

The event, which was earlier scheduled to kick off in March, will now begin on September 19 and end on November 10.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting on Sunday decided that the upcoming edition which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will include 10 double headers and the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

The IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms women's IPL is very much on, to be fit in IPL 2020 schedule



The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.

The Governing Council also discussed the comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be finalised and published in due course, including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct of IPL 2020 Season.

According to a BCCI official it was decided to take the IPL into another week and the final will be played on November 10. The official speaking to IANS also revealed that ten double headers have been planned to ensure that there is enough spacing between the games considering the strict protocol that will be in place.

Speaking to IANS, the official said, “We have decided to go up till November 10 and so the final will be held on a weekday for the first time. Also, to ensure that there is enough gaps between games considering the travelling and the bio secure environment and keeping all these things in mind, we will have 10 double headers this season.”

Talking about the starting time, the official said the evening games will be at 7:30pm IST. “We have decided to bring it forward by 30 minutes from the regular time of the IPL which is 8:00pm for the evening games and we will start at 7:30 instead.”

The entry of fans was also discussed in the meeting and the official revealed that these things can be taken care of after consultation with the Emirates Cricket Board.

“It would be great to have some fans come in as that would boost the morale of the players for sure. But what needs to be remembered is that the safety of the players is priority. So, these are the things we will discuss with the ECB at the right time,” stated the official.

An official also told IANS that the franchises have been asked to start the visa process. “We have been asked to start out visa process,” an official of a franchise said.

The Governing Council also reviewed the Player Regulations for replacement player for 2020 season.

Women’s T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.

(With inputs from IPL Media & agencies)