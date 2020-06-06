IPL 2020: BCCI grapples with divided house on the time of hosting

"See, it is a case of the decision makers being divided 3-2 if that is how you wish to understand the current scenario. Without going into the names of who said what, all I can tell you is that the general feeling is that having the league in India would not only be a sign of positivity amongst the people of the country, but will also help as we will not need to travel abroad and act to a fresh set of guidelines.

"But then, there are a couple of voices who also feel that having the tournament should be the priority and if that means taking it out of the country, so be it. So, while we are working on the overall plan, the venue is an area which will need further deliberation. Also, at the end of the day safety of the players and everyone involved is priority," a BCCI official told IANS.

An official of a franchise echoed the sentiments and said that priority should always be having the tournament in the country. "See, if you have the league in the country, it is a positive signal to not just the world, but also to the people in India that we have managed to get back to normalcy. Also, the expenses go up quite a bit if you go outside. So, for us and I think for most of the teams, India would be the preferred choice," the official said.

Players across the globe have been vocal about looking forward to playing the IPL now that it is almost certain that Cricket Australia (as per their mail to the ICC) is not in a position to host the T20 World Cup in October-November as per initial schedule.