IPL 2020: BCCI medical committee member tests positive for Covid 19

By
Dubai, September 3: A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source said on Thursday (September 3). The event is scheduled to start on September 19.

"There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can't tell you whether it's from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic," a senior IPL official told PTI.

"There is no cause for concern," he added. The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.

The IPL 2020 was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there. The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. It will conclude on November 10.

Story first published: Thursday, September 3, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
