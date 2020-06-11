IPL 2020: BCCI takes baby steps for IPL 13; mulls tournament behind closed doors

In all likelihood, the BCCI is bracing up to conduct the IPL 2020 behind closed doors. The president Sourav Ganguly has written to respective state associations that the BCCI would shortly decide on the course of action and cited the keenness several players expressed to be part of IPL 13 as a bright beacon in these tough times.

Ganguly said the BCCI was waiting for the outcome of the June 10 ICC meeting and since the global governing still undecided on the future of the T20 World Cup, they were ready to take the first steps towards the conduct of IPL 2020, at present postponed indefinitely because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The former Indian captain also hinted that the BCCI is immersed in preparing a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the resumption of cricket in the country. The protocol will also include domestic cricket, which is scheduled to begin in September. Ganguly indicated that they are waiting for the approval of SOP by the office bearers.

Ganguly also wrote to the state associations that the format of the domestic cricket could see some changes in the coming season. "The BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricket season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with more details on this front over the next couple of weeks," Ganguly wrote to state associations.

However, Ganguly indicated that no time frame has been set to resume the training camp for senior cricketers. Pace bowler Mohammed Shami and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has started outdoor training on their own but several others are still waiting for clear guidelines from the BCCI to start practice.

And for the IPL preparations, the Mumbai Indians could be opening up a training facility in the outskirts of the metropolis, but players can decide whether they want to join the camp or not.

The BCCI is extremely keen to conduct the IPL this year itself as a cancellation or postponement could see the governing body losing a sum in tune to Rs 4000 crore. As several other cricket boards are struggling financially, the BCCI wants to avoid the tight rope walk.

The BCCI also indicated that they are not taken any concrete step towards sending the team to Sri Lanka for a short series and is closely monitoring the health situation in India and across the world.