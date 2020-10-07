IPL 2020: Ben Stokes reveals the person behind his return to IPL

The 29-year-old travelled from his father's home in New Zealand to Dubai on Saturday (October 3) and is currently in quarantine as per the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health guidelines and protocols.

In his absence, the Royals are struggling as they suffered their third successive defeat in IPL 2020, with the latest being a 57-run loss to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"Sitting in a hotel room in quarantine once again after leaving New Zealand is not how I thought I would be arriving at the IPL, but here I'm and all things considered, I'm in a good place," Stokes wrote in a column for British daily The Mirror.

"Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough. It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can."

"And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences."

Stokes took a five-week break from cricket to visit his family in Christchurch and help care for his father, who he said had eventually encouraged him to get back to playing.

"My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I've. He told me I've a duty to do the job that I do and I've a duty as a husband and father as well.

"We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game," wrote Stokes.

The Royals are eagerly anticipating the availability of Stokes once his period of quarantine in the UAE is over.

They next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a day game on Sunday (October 11) at the Dubai International Stadium.