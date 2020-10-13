Cricket
IPL 2020: Chahal should have been man-of-the-match against KKR: Ben Stokes

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 13: The Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a clinical show against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

AB de Villiers picked up the man-of-the-match award for his blistering 73 off 33. But England and Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Ben Stokes said that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been the man-of-the-match in the game for his exceptional show in the match. Chahal bowled four overs and conceded just 12 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Lauding the bowlers spell, Stokes tweeted, "In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here, incredible figures especially as it's in Sharjah."

Sharjah has been a high-scoring ground with 200+ scores this season and the Challengers bowlers did well to defend 194 and notch up an 82 run win in their IPL encounter.

Chahal is enjoying a good season as he has picked up 10 wickets from seven matches. He is fifth on the leading wicket-taker list this season.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2020

