IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings make this big announcement on MS Dhoni's IPL future

By
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings make this big announcement on MS Dhoni's IPL future and they also do not favour an Indians-only IPL
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings make this big announcement on MS Dhoni's IPL future and they also do not favour an Indians-only IPL

Chennai, May 12: The future of MS Dhoni is still a matter of speculation. The former Indian captain, who also leads Chennai Super Kings in IPL, has not appeared for Team India since the semifinal defeat to New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2019 and experts and former players are on several levels about his comeback.

But a Chennai Super Kings official said Dhoni is certain to be part of the next two or three IPL. His teammates like Piyush Chawla and Suresh Raina had indicated how keen Dhoni was to play IPL 2020 before it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Dhoni is his own man but I see him playing the IPL for at least two-three years. When it comes to playing for India, only he knows best," a Super Kings official said.

The official also said Chennai Super Kings do not approve an IPL consisting only of Indian players.

"CSK is not keen to do an IPL with only Indian players. That way it would be playing another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (domestic T20 competition). The franchise has not been in touch with the BCCI of late as the situation is worsening," the CSK official told PTI . "Let's hope we can have the IPL later this year," he added.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in India, the board and IPL team officials see little point in discussing when the event can be held. "There has been no discussion with the BCCI ever since it postponed the IPL. There is no point in discussing also as things are unlikely to be O.K. any time soon," the CSK official said.

"We expect the BCCI to take the best possible decision when the time comes," he added. The BCCI had also recently said there was not point in thinking of an IPL window at this point of time.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 19:06 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

