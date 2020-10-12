IPL 2020: Coach Bayliss takes lot of positives from Sunrisers Hyderabad's defeat to Rajasthan Royals

After opting to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, SRH set a competitive target of 159 thanks to a Manish Pandey fifty, and a late cameo by Priyam Garg and Kane Williamson.

In response, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 26/3 in the fifth over, but Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten knock of 42 and 45 respectively guided them to a five-wicket win.

Despite losing from a good position, Bayliss said there were good things SRH did during the match, but admitted they will need to work on some negatives which cost them the game.

IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, Match 26 Highlights: Tewatia, Parag snap Rajasthan Royals' losing streak

"Any loss is difficult. We were in a good position. But there were a lot of good things that we did throughout this match. We just got to concentrate on those positives and work on some of the negatives and make it better in the next game," Bayliss said in the post-match press conference.

"We put some runs on the board and we were able to defend it for the most part of the innings. We just got to make sure that we execute our plans (better)."

SRH, who are currently in the fifth in the IPL 2020 points table, will look to bounce back when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (October 13).

(With Agency inputs)