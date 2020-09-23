IPL 2020: Costliest overseas buy Pat Cummins taken to cleaners by Rohit Sharma and co

The No.1 Test bowler in the world, was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore in December 2019 during the IPL auction in Kolkata. That also made him the most expensive overseas player in the IPL.

But Cummins got off to a bad start as he conceded 49 runs off his three overs and failed to live up to the hype.

After Shivam Mavi (2/32) removed opener Quinton De Kock (1) cheaply, Rohit (80 off 54 balls; 3 fours, 6 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 28; 6 fours, 1 six) conjured 90 runs for the second wicket to pull the team out of trouble.

Cummins, who was introduced into the attack in the fifth over of the game was taken to the cleaners right from the offset by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and his teammates.

Rohit Sharma smashes fifty in KKR vs MI, crosses few IPL milestones

While, Rohit pulled him for two sixes in his first over, Saurabh Tiwary took charge in the Aussie's second over scoring a boundary and a six.

By conceding 49 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 16.33, Cummins also joined an unwanted list as he became the joint-second worst for a KKR bowler for conceding so many runs in a game.

He is now tied with Jaydev Unadkat (49 off three overs against Mumbai Indians in 2016), while Lakshmipathy Balaji leads the list having conceded 51 runs off three overs, also against Mumbai, in 2011 at the Eden Gardens.