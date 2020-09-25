IPL 2020: CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw punishes after MS Dhoni's failure to use DRS

But on Friday (September 25), Dhoni made an error by not using the DRS when CSK played Delhi Capitals, giving a reprieve to Prithvi Shaw, who went onto score a fifty to give his team a decent start.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper gathered the ball cleanly after Shaw had edged it, but didn't realise that there was a knick and also didn't bother to appeal.

In the first over of the match, Shaw seemed to have knicked a delivery when facing right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar. Shaw, who was yet to hit the boundary in the match looked to have knicked the second ball of the match, an away moving delivery from Chahar.

IPL 2020: CSK v DC Match 7 Updates: Delhi eye big score after Chawla dismisses dangerous looking Shaw, Dhawan

The sound was heard clearly in the commentary box and they wondered why Dhoni failed to hear it. This error proved costly for CSK and Dhoni as Shaw scored 64 from 40 balls after losing his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan for 35.

However, this isn't the first time a team has failed to take DRS when the batsman seemed to have clearly knicked it during IPL. Not sure how the players are failing to pick up knick sounds as the stadiums are without crowds.