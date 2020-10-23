IPL 2020: CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma misses game, Kieron Pollard to lead Mumbai Indians

Rohit was a doubtful starter due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the news that he is set to sit out the game against CSK was confirmed at the toss on Friday (October 23).

At the toss, MI stand-in skipper Pollard, who elected to field against CSK, revealed that Rohit is nursing a hamstring injury, but the West Indian was hopeful the skipper returns soon. He also confirmed Saurabh Tiwary will replace Rohit in Friday's clash against CSK.

IPL 2020: CSK vs MI, Match 41 Updates: MI's Keiron Pollard invites MS Dhoni to bat first; Rohit misses game

"Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. Only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit," Pollard said at the toss.

This is not the first time stepping up as a captain for Pollard as he led Mumbai Indians to a victory over KXIP in IPL 2019. He played a captain's knock of 83 that night to get MI past KXIP's 197.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians revealed via a statement that Rohit suffered a hamstring strain on his left leg during the franchises' previous game against KXIP.

"Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement said.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," it further added.