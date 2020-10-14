IPL 2020: David Warner feels Sunrisers Hyderabad were batsman short against CSK

Sunrisers fell short by 20 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to give CSK a much needed win. SRH restricted CSK to 167 for 8 and in response Kane Williamson made 57 from 39 balls for Sunrisers, but they finished on 147-8

The result meant SRH are joined on six points from eight games by Chennai, with both sides still hopeful of finishing in the top four.

After the loss, Warner said the wicket was on the slower side and they needed an extra batter.

IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH: Super Kings boost play-off hopes as bowlers come up trumps against Sunrisers

"We tried to take it deep. You got one big boundary, so it's not easy. We have to go back to the drawing board and work on few areas. I thought 160 was the right total to go after, but anything above that was always going to be difficult," said the Australian.

"We need to monitor the wickets in the upcoming games and select the team accordingly. I think with our team and the depth that we have, we're always going to be one short either way.

"Things (in the points table) are always congested in the middle. You got to beat the best teams, to make it to the top," he concluded.

Warner and co will continue their quest for the play-offs when they play Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (October 18) in Abu Dhabi.