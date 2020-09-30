IPL 2020: David Warner happy with Sunrisers' death bowling against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers on Tuesday (September 29) claimed their first win of the season after beating Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After being sent into bat, SRH scored 162 for 4 in their quota of 20 overs. And when DC came out to chase, the SRH bowlers strangled their run flow in the last five overs and restricted them to 147/7. They gave away just 31 runs between the 15th and 20th over.

And Warner was pleased with such a tight bowling effort from his team who helped seal a win despite losing the toss.

"We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so it feels good," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Death bowling plays a major role in T20 matches and Warner acknowledged that saying Mitchell Marsh's injury earlier in the season got his team worried. But Australian opener credited his bowlers for their showing in the death.

"Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get the overs in, but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage," he said.

Meanwhile, the losing captain Shreyas Iyer said that they were surprised with the way the pitch behaved when they came out to bat.

"It was surprising that in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. But we can't give any excuse at this moment. We didn't execute our plans the way we wanted to," said Iyer.

The DC captain, however, admitted that they were outplayed by SRH and lauded Warner's men for their performance.

"We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that," he said.