IPL 2020: David Warner to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad this year

Warner, who had earlier led the side during the years 2015-2017, takes over from Kane Williamson for the upcoming campaign.

In 2018, Warner missed the IPL as he, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were handed a one-year ban for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as the 'Sandpaper Gate' against South Africa in Cape Town.

In his absence, New Zealand skipper Williamson led the side, while Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too had captained the team for a few matches.

The franchise confirmed the news on Twitter with a video and a caption which read: "#OrangeArmy, our captain for #IPL2020 is @davidwarner31".

Warner thanked the Sunrisers on being named the skipper and also thanked Williamson and Bhuvneshwar for their roles last season.

"I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL, I am grateful for this opportunity, I would like to thank Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading the side last year. I would try my best to help the side lift the trophy this year".

Warner, who led the Sunrisers to their only IPL title in 2016, has been in remarkable form since his return from a one-year ban in international cricket and would look to carry on the form into the IPL 2020.