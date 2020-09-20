R Ashwin leaves the match with an injury, Rahane comes in as substitute

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP: Injury blow to Delhi Capitals as Ishant Sharma hurts his back

After Delhi put up 157 on the board, Ashwin started off their defence on a good note, taken two wickets in an over and giving away just two runs. But luck was not on his side, as on the last ball Ashwin injured himself. Attempting to stop the ball on his last delivery, Ashwin landed in an awkward fashion on his hand. The physio helped Ashwin off the field. It looked like the Delhi player may have dislocated his shoulder.

Ajinkya Rahane was sent in as Ashwin’s replacement on the field.

Ashwin was playing against his former team. He had captained KXIP in 28 matches and picked up 25 wickets. Ashwin has won the IPL twice with Chennai Super Kings.

With a doubt on Ishant Sharma’s injury, Ashwin’s injury comes as a big blow to the Delhi Capitals team, who are yet to win an IPL trophy.