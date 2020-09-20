Cricket
R Ashwin leaves the match with an injury, Rahane comes in as substitute

By

Bengaluru, Sept 20: After Ishant Sharma’s injury blow, Delhi Capitals’ was dealt another blow as Ravichandran Ashwin left the field after sustaining an injury during their Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP: Injury blow to Delhi Capitals as Ishant Sharma hurts his back

After Delhi put up 157 on the board, Ashwin started off their defence on a good note, taken two wickets in an over and giving away just two runs. But luck was not on his side, as on the last ball Ashwin injured himself. Attempting to stop the ball on his last delivery, Ashwin landed in an awkward fashion on his hand. The physio helped Ashwin off the field. It looked like the Delhi player may have dislocated his shoulder.

IPL 2020: KXIP's Chris Jordan gets hammered for 30 runs in an over, enters unwanted club

Ajinkya Rahane was sent in as Ashwin’s replacement on the field.

Ashwin was playing against his former team. He had captained KXIP in 28 matches and picked up 25 wickets. Ashwin has won the IPL twice with Chennai Super Kings.

With a doubt on Ishant Sharma’s injury, Ashwin’s injury comes as a big blow to the Delhi Capitals team, who are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Story first published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 22:54 [IST]
