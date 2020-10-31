IPL 2020: DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

1. Teams News - Mumbai Indians

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the last three games due to a left-leg hamstring injury, is unlikely to take the field again on Saturday (October 31), but there is no word yet from the MI management in this regard yet.

MI are unlikely to tinker with the playing XI, with their top-order firing on all cylinders. Quinton De Kock would be hoping to continue his sublime and so would Ishan Kishan, who has been a revelation.

Suryakumar Yadav made a statement with a match-winning 79 against RCB the other day.

He along with De Kock and Kishan can take any attack to cleaners. Hardik Pandya, stand-in captain Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya are known for their six-hitting prowess.

MI bowlers made a spectacular comeback against RCB after the hammering they received against Rajasthan Royals. Jasprit Bumrah (20 wickets) and Trent Boult (17 wickets) have been lethal both upfront and at the death, while James Pattinson (11 wickets) and spin duo of Rahul Chahar (14 wickets) and Krunal (5 wickets) has provided great support in the middle overs.

2. Team News - Delhi Capitals

DC, on the other hand, need to pull up their socks quickly after a hat-trick of defeats. Their batsmen crumbled under pressure against SRH in their last game and were bundled out for 131 while chasing an imposing 220-run target.

Shikhar Dhawan(471 runs) has been in blazing form for DC, with two centuries but needs support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, who has replaced Prithvi Shaw, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis.

The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (15) have been exceptional for DC, barring an off day for the latter against SRH. Tushar Deshpande and R Ashwin have been erratic off late and need to come good.

3. Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje.

4. Dream11

Quinton De Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

5. Head to head

In the 25 matches Mumbai and Delhi faced each other, the former holds a tight 13-12 advantage.

6. Match details

Date: October 31

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP