IPL 2020: DC vs MI, Match 51, 1st innings: Bumrah, Boult restrict Delhi Capitals to 110/9

After losing three on the trot, the Capitals line-up crumbled like a pack of cards as a lethal Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led the Mumbai bowling attack at the Dubai International Stadium.

After opting to bowl, Mumbai got off to a perfect start as Boult removed DC opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck. This was Dhawan’s second consecutive duck. Boult made it two in two overs as he removed Prithvi Shaw in the third over of the match. Capitals were reduced to 15/2 in three overs.

After the shaky start the Delhi line-up struggled to put runs on the board. Captain Shreyas Iyer piled on the most runs for the Capitals as he scored 25 off 29. Bumrah was once again his lethal best as he removed both Rishabh Pant (21 off 24) and Marcus Stoinis (2 off 3) in the twelfth over.

Delhi struggled to build partnerships as Mumbai restricted them to a below par 110. The Capitals highest partnership came between skipper Shreyas Iyer and Pant as the duo put up 35 off 44 deliveries.

But the Capitals batsmen failed to connect the bat with ball in their afternoon game in Dubai as the struggled to cross the 100-mark.

The Mumbai bowlers once again put up a lethal display as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each to restrict the Capitals.

The Delhi bowlers will have their task cut out if they are to notch up an important win in Dubai.