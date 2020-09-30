IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh after slow over rate

Bengaluru, September 30: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night (September 29).
As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas was fined Rs 12 lakh, stated a release from the IPL.
Delhi Capitals the seasons' first defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Hyderabad outfit made 162 for 4 and then restricted Delhi to 147 to register a 15-run win, and it was the David Warner-led side's first victory of IPL 2020 after two straight defeats.
