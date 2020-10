Bengaluru, Oct. 7: Having made a positive start to the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), players and support staff members of the Delhi Capitals team enjoyed their day off with a team outing in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Delhi team followed all BCCI and UAE Government protocols during their day out.

The short outing saw everyone come together for some team-bonding activities and enjoy some time at a private beach at the Atlantis Palm in Dubai, while ensuring the bio-secure bubble was maintained at all times.

The Delhi team are currently placed second on the table, having won four out of their five matches.

Fishy time! The Delhi Capitals squad pose near an aquarium at the Atlantis Palm in Dubai. Rahane with his daughter Ajinkya Rahane enjoys some time with his daughter during their day out. Ishant with teammates Ishant Sharma was also seen enjoying time with his teammates. Swim time Delhi Capitals team members cool off with a swim. All smiles The captain and opener enjoyed a much-needed day off. Sand in your toes Coach Ricky Ponting enjoys a quiet walk along the beach.

The Delhi Capitals will next play Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Source: Delhi Capitals