IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals far from done - Shreyas Iyer pens letter ahead of Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians

Delhi have lost to Mumbai on both the occasions in the league stage and thus they would be eager to avenge those losses when they face the defending champions.

Ahead of the first match of the play-offs, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has penned down a special letter from UAE posted on the team's social media handle, in which he said, it hasn't been an easy tournament especially being far away from family and friends in a bio-bubble, but he added the team is far from done as they want to go all the way.

Here is Shreyas Iyer's letter from UAE:

It's been a while, I know. I hope you're all doing well, and have enjoyed this IPL as much as we have here in the UAE, playing it. What a season it's been so far - wow! When it takes as late as the very last day of the league stages to finalise the top four, you know how incredible the quality of cricket has been, and how high the standards are in this competition.

For us, it's been quite the rollercoaster. The last couple of weeks weren't easy when we had our backs to the wall with the four consecutive losses. Not for any of us, or you. But more than anything else, it made me hungry. I just wanted to go out there and train, and play, and win and not have to wait for off days in between.

This hasn't been an easy IPL, with the long time away from our loved ones, and the restrictions of being in the bio-bubble for this long. But we've all made it this far, and I can't tell you how proud I am of each one of the boys for that. We have to cover the final stretch now, and we have to cover it well.

In the game against RCB, which turned out to be a do-or-die clash, I absolutely loved the intensity that everyone showed on the field. In fact, you could sense that vibe and energy even at the time of the warm ups, and we all managed to hang on to that till the very end.

Everyone's body language was different, and somehow, things fell into place. I know how hard it was for everyone to keep their confidence levels high during that tough time, so full credit to the boys for that. While it's amazing to finish second on the points table, it's not over. And Delhi Capitals is far from done.

The tournament has presented us with yet another opportunity to beat Mumbai Indians, and I can tell you the boys are desperate to win. We'll keep things simple, and not think too much ahead.

As for you all - you have been amazing, as always. I know the second half of the tournament was disappointing, but it's time to leave that behind and move on. The Playoffs are here, and Team Delhi Capitals wants to hear you cheer all the way from Delhi to Dubai. Come on Dilli, Roar Machaa!

