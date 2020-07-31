Cricket
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, IPL Prediction

Bengaluru, July 31: The lone point of consistency in Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) run in the IPL is how consistently they have finished at the bottom half of the table in the previous editions.

They were semifinalists in 2008 and 2009, reached play-offs in 2012 and 2019 and apart from those four seasons, the Delhi outfit ended up at 5th, 10th, 9th, 8th, 7th, 6th, 6th and 8th in the league. Under Shreyas Iyer can they make a turnaround? MyKhel seeks an answer though this SWOT report?

1. Strength

They have a squad that offers a good mix of youth and experience. The likes of Shreyas, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw add the dash of youth while the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, bought from Rajasthan Royals, R Ashwin, bought from Kings XI Punjab, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, who arrived from Sunrisers Hyderabad, brings in loads of experience with them. They have also added some foreign players who could lend some muscle like Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer. The West Indian pacer Keemo Paul and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada too have proved worthy in the last edition as they entered the play-offs after a long gap. India pacer Ishant Sharma will provide some depth and nuance to the attack.

2. Weakness

On the paper, they now have a settled and potent line-up. The Capitals showed that they can challenge the big boys in the IPL 2019 while entering the play-offs. But can they go that extra mile and grab the silverware? They will have to produce a strong team effort and be mindful of their propensity to fade from the radar after a good season.

3. Squad

Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Marcus Stoinis, Lalith Yadav.

4. Stars to watch

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Chris Woakes, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada

5. IPL Prediction

The Delhi Capitals have the wherewithal to enter the play-offs if they reproduce the consistency of IPL 2019.

Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
