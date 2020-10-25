IPL 2020: Details of Date, Venue, Timing of IPL Final, Play-offs, Full squads of Women's T20 Challenger

Currently, the IPL 2020 league phase is getting played and Mumbai Indians are the top-placed side with 14 points. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore too have 14 points and are placed in the second and third slots. However, none of the teams are yet to confirm their entry into the play-offs.

All the play-off matches for the IPL 2020 will be held at 7:30 PM IST. The Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be held in Sharjah and all four matches will go ahead at the same venue.

For the Women's Challenger Trophy, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST. The All-India Women's Selection Committee has also announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi's replacement in Velocity.

Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

The squads for all three teams are as follows:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.