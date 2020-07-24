IPL 2020: Details of venues in UAE, history, capacity, records, match details

The UAE had earlier hosted the initial leg of the IPL in 2014 and let's take a tour around the venues where IPL could be staged.

1. Dubai Cricket Stadium

The Dubai Cricket Stadium was established in 2009 and it has a capacity of 25000 which can be expanded to 30000. The first match at this venue was an ODI between Pakistan and Australia which the former had won. The last ODI too was played between those two teams. Pakistan and South Africa had squared off in the first Test here in 2010 and the last Test at the venue was between Pakistan and New Zealand in 2018. The venue had also hosted two day-night Tests of Pakistan against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

2. Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

This stadium was built in 2004 and has a capacity of 20000. The most memorable match played here was the Friendship ODI Series between India and Pakistan following the massive earth quake in the latter nation. It was inaugural international fixture played at this venue. The series raised nearly USD 10 million for the quake victims. This stadium has at times used for football too with Oman using it as their home ground. In 2009, four English counties - Sussex, Surrey, Lancashire and Middlesex - played pre-season friendlies here.

3. Sharjah Cricket Stadium

This is the oldest cricket stadium in the Middle East having established in 1982. It has a capacity of 17000 and has hosted some memorable matches over the years. The first ODI played here was in 1984 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the first Test here was played in 2002 between Pakistan and West Indies.

4. ICC Academy Ground

ICC Academy Cricket Grounds 1, ICC Academy Cricket Grounds 2 and they were used for the Under-19 World Cup in 2014. The stadium was inaugurated with a T20I match between Kenya and Scotland in 2012 and in 2013 ODI was staged here when Canada and Kenya played against each other.

5. Tolerance Oval

It is part of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it was formerly known as the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Nursery. Thus far, two matches were played here. Australia faced UAE in the first T20I here in 2018 and a year later Hong Kong locked horns with Nigeria in another T20I.