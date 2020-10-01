IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik heaves a sigh of relief

Karthik's role as KKR skipper has come under the scanner with his poor form with the bat not helping matters either.

With England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan in the squad, Karthik has been under pressure to hold on to his job.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen even went to the extent of suggesting that talented youngster Shubman Gill should me made the captain.

IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen suggests talented Shubman Gill be made the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

Though KKR began their IPL campaign with a heavy loss against Mumbai Indians, they have bounced back quickly and now ith back-to-back wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Karthik can breathe easy.

The IPL 2020 is being played at three different venues in the UAE this time and in strict compliance with the post COVID-19 health guidelines, fans are not allowed at teh venus.

At 35, Karthik is one of the senior pros playing in the T20 franchisee-based tournament and for the time being, he looks relaxed as evident from the way he tweeted a day before the match against Royals.

"What a beautiful tournament. You have got to enjoy the competition amongst all teams," Karthik had tweeted.

Ten games , 2 super overs in that !! 😮😮😮😮



What a beautiful tournament @IPL



You have got to enjoy the competition amongst all teams #cricketisthewinner



Enjoying the fact that you don’t feel like the crowd is missing when watching on tv @Sanjog_G @StarSportsIndia — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 28, 2020

However, his personal form remains a worry as he failed yet again last night , with Jofra Archer having him caught behind for one.

In the previous match match against SRH, he did not event open his account. His only contribution came in a losing cause when he made 30 off 23 against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opeing match.

KKR next take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday (October 3) at Sharjah.

With the pitches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium relatively flat with short boundaries, Karthik has a good chance to find his form.