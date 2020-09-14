IPL 2020: DP World ties up with Royal Challengers Bangalore to act as logistics partner

The T20 tournament this year has moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed a long-term sponsorship agreement, making DP World the global logistics partner of the team," DP World said.

Under the partnership, the company will leverage its global logistics experience to support RCB in their logistics requirements. With the decision to move the T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates, the two parties are collaborating closely to ensure seamless movement and time-definite delivery of training gears as well as match kits from India to UAE, it said.

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore... Given the added logistics complexities that are unique to this year’s tournament, we at DP World have been able to leverage our global logistics experience to support RCB," said Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD (subcontinent), DP World.

Earlier this year, DP World also announced its tie-up with Renault as title partner and official logistics partner of the Renault DP World F1 Team. The company is already a global partner of the European Tour and Title Sponsor of the DP World Tour Championship, it said.

"We are delighted to partner with DP World. As the global leader in logistics, the company brings in a lot of experience and value to support us with our logistics requirements, as we prepare to play the tournament in the UAE," said Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala.

RCB will play its maiden match of this year's tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. DB World's partnership with RCB brings cricket into the logistics company's expanding portfolio of international sports partnerships, which also includes Golf and Formula 1, among others.

The company also features European Golf icon Ian Poulter as its Global Brand Ambassador, said the release.