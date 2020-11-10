IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock's panache has a foil in Rohit's style, although proving a point to all and sundry about his hamstring injury would also be on the Indian's mind. Suryakumar Yadav's epic "I am there" gesture after a league game against RCB is now part of the MI folklore, and his elegant way of handling fast bowlers has exponentially increased his fan-base.

Ishan Kishan, in his five-and-a-half-feet frame, has managed to hit an astounding 29 sixes while Kieron Pollard is a T20 legend with 190 plus strike rate.

If Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets) get rid of this lot, DC will have to deal with the Pandya brothers -- the cool Krunal and the flamboyant Hardik -- both of whom are imposing and capable of striking muscular hits.

Shikhar Dhawan will have to do something out of the ordinary to tackle the yorkers from Jasprit Bumrah and those vicious in-coming deliveries from Trent Boult.

2. Team News - Delhi Capitals

The Qualifier 2 showed that Delhi have somewhat found their ideal combination with Marcus Stoinis's all-round game (352 runs and 12 wickets) and ability to open the innings bringing in the required balance. Shimron Hetmyer's six-hitting prowess will also be required, considering that Iyer and Rishabh Pant haven't exactly fired for the better part of the tournament.

Another big factor for the Capitals could be R Ashwin's quality as an operator in the Power Play. A crafty Ashwin can always alter the length and check how much of an impact his bowling would have on Rohit's hamstring if he tries to dance down the track.

3. Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Praveen Dube, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan-Coulter Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagsio Rabada.

5. Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a 15-12 advantage over Delhi Capitals after facing them 27 times.

6. Match details

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP