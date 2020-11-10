Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

By
IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC Dream11 Team
IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC Dream11 Team

Bengaluru, November 10: The supremacy of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by Shreyas Iyer-led a passionate but unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) final here on Tuesday (November 10).

It's the coronation time with IPL's most successful skipper Rohit Sharma itching to win his fifth title amid a stormy couple of weeks. On the other hand, Delhi, a team that had flattered to deceive for a dozen editions, will finally look to realise its potential.

So, will stand on the winner's podium? You can have a slice of excitement through MyKhel's Dream11 predictions.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock's panache has a foil in Rohit's style, although proving a point to all and sundry about his hamstring injury would also be on the Indian's mind. Suryakumar Yadav's epic "I am there" gesture after a league game against RCB is now part of the MI folklore, and his elegant way of handling fast bowlers has exponentially increased his fan-base.

Ishan Kishan, in his five-and-a-half-feet frame, has managed to hit an astounding 29 sixes while Kieron Pollard is a T20 legend with 190 plus strike rate.

If Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets) get rid of this lot, DC will have to deal with the Pandya brothers -- the cool Krunal and the flamboyant Hardik -- both of whom are imposing and capable of striking muscular hits.

Shikhar Dhawan will have to do something out of the ordinary to tackle the yorkers from Jasprit Bumrah and those vicious in-coming deliveries from Trent Boult.

2. Team News - Delhi Capitals

2. Team News - Delhi Capitals

The Qualifier 2 showed that Delhi have somewhat found their ideal combination with Marcus Stoinis's all-round game (352 runs and 12 wickets) and ability to open the innings bringing in the required balance. Shimron Hetmyer's six-hitting prowess will also be required, considering that Iyer and Rishabh Pant haven't exactly fired for the better part of the tournament.

Another big factor for the Capitals could be R Ashwin's quality as an operator in the Power Play. A crafty Ashwin can always alter the length and check how much of an impact his bowling would have on Rohit's hamstring if he tries to dance down the track.

3. Playing 11

3. Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Praveen Dube, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan-Coulter Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Dream11

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagsio Rabada.

5. Head to Head

5. Head to Head

Mumbai Indians hold a 15-12 advantage over Delhi Capitals after facing them 27 times.

6. Match details

6. Match details

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Final November 10 2020, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Delhi
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 9:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More