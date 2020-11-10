IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard closes in on milestones for sixes

Pollard, who has smashed 22 maximums for 259 runs in 11 innings this season, is now very close to reaching two milestones when Mumbai Indians aim for their fifth IPL title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Having made 163 appearances for single franchise in MI, Pollard also crossed the 3000 run mark in IPL earlier this season. Now, he is all set to join five other players in the list for 200 or more sixes in IPL. He needs 2 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes.

He will become the sixth player to achieve that feat in IPL, joining the likes of Chris Gayle, who leads the list with 349 sixes, AB de Villiers (235), MS Dhoni (216), Rohit Sharma (209) and Virat Kohli (201).

The West Indian, who has played across the world in the shorter format of the game, is second in the list for most sixes and most runs scored in T20 cricket. He has scored 10466 runs and stands only behind his compatriot Gayle, who has scored 13584 runs.

Apart from being second in the run-scorers list in the shorter format of the game, Pollard is also second for most sixes scored and again he is only behind his West Indies teammate Gayle, who became the first player to strike 1000 maximums in T20 cricket.

The 33-year-old Trinidadian, who began his T20 career in 2006, meanwhile, is 6 sixes short of 700 sixes in T20 cricket. He is also 6 fours short of 200 IPL fours heading into a crucnh tie against DC in the final on Tuesday (November 10).