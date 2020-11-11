IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai wins the match, Suryakumar wins hearts

The incident happened in the 11th over of MI's run chase at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 10) night.

In the fifth ball of the over, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit played one to the off side and set off for a non-existent single.

Rohit Sharma reveals the secret: How did Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020!

Suryakumar was watching the ball and was oblivious to the fact that Rohit was running towards the danger end.

With Rohit yelling at him to run, Suryakumar was left with no option, but to cross before the throw came to the striker's end. In the end he sacrificed his wicket to be dismissed for 19 off 20 balls for his skipper who went on make 68 from 51 balls as MI coasted to a five-wicket win en route to their fifth IPL triumph.

"A heart like Suryakumar. Respect," MI themselves tweeted from their official handle , hailing Suryakumar's gesture.

Respected television commentator Harsha Bhogle too was in awe of Suryakumar's reaction.

"Excellent from @surya_14kumar. Realised it was the captain's mistake but showed no emotion as he sacrificed his wicket in an IPL final," Bhogle tweeted.

After the match Rohit himself was the first acknowledge the fact that he should have sacrificed his wicket for Suryakumar considering the kind of form the MI batsman had showed in the tournament.

The 30-year-old, who mostly comes after the fall of the first wicket, scored 480 runs from 16 innings in IPL 2020 at an average of 40 and more importantly at a strike rate of 145.02 and was seventh in the lost of leading run getters in the tournament.

Justice for Suryakumar starts trending after India announce squad for tour down under

Despite his terrific form, the Mumbai batsman was overlooked for India's touring party to Australia where they will play three T20s, as many One-day Internationals and four Test matches.

The Twitterati had expressed their anger when the squad was announced with the hashtag #JusticeforSuryakumar becoming the trend.