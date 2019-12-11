Cricket
IPL 2020: Find out the most profitable and lose-making IPL teams ahead of auction

By
IPL 2020: The most profitable IPL teams
Bengaluru, December 11: The auction ahead of IPL 2020 will be held on December 19 at Kolkata. Eight IPL franchises will flex their purse strings to acquire the best of available talents. Kings XI Punjab have the largest purse at Rs 42.70 crore while defending champions Mumbai Indians have the thinnest purse.

However, the overall finance scenario of IPL teams differ as MyKhel takes a look at profit-making ones and those are sliding down the slope after poor on-field efforts.

1. Profit-Makers: Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians owned by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita own this team and they are on top of the list of profit-makers for the last four seasons. It has a lot to do with them winning IPL trophies quite regularly and they are the defending champions too. Their current value stands at Rs 809 crore and it is no mere coincidence that their captain Rohit Sharma too has climbed up the ladder on and off the field.

2. Chennai Super Kings

The three-time champions have a terrific fan following across the cities. The brand value of Chennai outfit eroded after the two-year ban imposed on it. But they regained significant ground when they won the IPL 2018 and reached the IPL 2019 final. And the presence of MS Dhoni, one of the most widely followed cricketers in the world, too has helped their cause.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

They are a bit of dark horse in the category. The Hyderabad outfit is the youngest team in IPL but has achieved a growth rate of 9 per cent, one of the best among teams. They have won an IPL and are a regular presence in the Play-offs. They generally make good bargains too in the auction and the image of a well-managed team often helps them to remain on the greener side of the graph.

4. Loss-makers: Kolkata Knight Riders

The Shah Ruh Khan-owned franchise are two-time IPL winners. But since the glory days under Gautam Gambhir, the Kolkatans have fallen from the throne. That inconsistent nature has reflected in their market fortunes too. The KKR have lost 8 per cent in terms of brand value and now they are positioned at Rs 630 crore.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore

It is not quite unexpected that Royal Challengers are steadily losing its worth as a team. They have never won the IPL in 12 seasons and are quite inconsistent in performance despite having some of the frontline cricketers. The lone saving grace is the presence of Virat Kohli, their captain and one of the most followed cricketers in the world. Their brand value is now marked at Rs 595 crore.

IPL 2020: Most profit-making teams
Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
