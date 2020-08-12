IPL 2020: Five batsmen who can win Orange Cap in UAE in IPL 13

1. Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper had a lukewarm IPL 2019 despite making a hundred. In fact, he found the touch towards the business end of the tournament and by the time the RCB had gone several rows behind. But Kohli is a batsman supreme and still holds the record of most runs in a single IPL, the 973 he amassed in IPL 2016. Kohli is quite capable of turning the tide and he is a genuine contender for Orange Cap winner.

2. Rohit Sharma

Similar to Kohli, Rohit Sharma too had a modest season with the bat and never really looked ‘in' at the crease. But Rohit was on the money as captain that helped Mumbai Indians land their fourth IPL title. And unlike Kohli, Rohit has never won the Orange Cap too. Kohli did that in the 2016 edition. In fact, Sachin Tendulkar is the only Mumbai batsman to have won the Orange Cap. Rohit will be eager to set that anomaly correct and along the way assist Mumbai to defend the title.

3. David Warner

Warner is no stranger to Orange Cap. In fact, he has won it three times in 2015, 2017 and 2019, scoring 562 runs, 641 runs and 692 runs respectively. No player has won the honour more than Warner and Chris Gayle is the closest batsman to him having won the award twice. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman and captain is in good nick of late and he would like to get that Orange Cap this time too along with his team's second IPL title.

4. KL Rahul

Rahul has always been a force to reckon with in the IPL and his productivity has gone up since joining the Kings XI Punjab. And he will captain them in the IPL 2020 and the Bengaluru lad will perforce have to dish out a performance fit to the lead act. Can he tame the twin pressure of being their premier batsman and the captain? He has the presence of mind to do that and perhaps Rahul will help them earn their maiden IPL title. And Orange Cap for the captain could be the perfect icing on the cake.

5. Shubman Gill

Could this be a breakout season for the young and hugely talented Gill? He opens for Kolkata Knight Riders and has even impressed Kohli with his rich talent. Kohli had that watershed season for RCB in 2016 and along with that he also touched a higher realm as batsman. Can Gill emulate his idol? He has the ability and class to do that and KKR will be eager for big runs from him in their quest for that third IPL trophy.