Fitness of players in IPL 2020: Former hockey skipper Rasquinha shocked to see players unfit

In the opening match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets and there were many talking points during the game including the much awaited return to cricket for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and also the fitness of some players.

One of them to recognise the out of shape players was former hockey star Rasquinha, who took to social media and posted that he cannot think of any other sport where players can play at the highest level with such low fitness levels.

"I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can't think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels," Rasquinha tweeted.

Rasquinha was not the only one to take notice as many users on the internet also mocked some players for their low fitness levels and got Indian Paunch League trending on Twitter.

TV commentator Harsha Bhogle and former Australian women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar also poked fun at the some of the players from both the teams who were seen sporting a post-lockdown waist.

