IPL 2020: Four stars from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy who can start bidding war in auction

1. Rohan Kadam - Karnataka

Kadam was Karnataka's stand-out batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 258 runs with three fifties. In last season's Mushtaq Ali Trophy he was the highest run-getter with 536 runs. Apart from his hitting abilities, Kadam can bat as opener or in the middle-order. His flexible mindset and good fielding abilities can be an asset to any team. Mumbai Indians had evinced interest in Kadam ahead of the IPL 2019 but he could not attend the trials because it clashed with the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts. Perhaps, this could be 25-year-old Kadam's breakout year.

2. Virat Singh - Jharkhand

The middle-order batsman was his team's outstanding performer with the bat and the highest run-getter of his side. Virat made 343 runs at 57.17 with a fine strike-rate to boot with. His efforts were all the more praiseworthy because he shouldered Jharkhand batting all alone even as they lost all the four matches in Super League stage. The 21-year-old can hope for a call from one of the IPL teams.

3. Sai Kishore - Tamil Nadu

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets from 12 matches at average of 10.40 and a catchy economy of 4.63. The IPL scouts could be after Sai Kishore as he also had a good TNPL earlier this year. He is also one of the bowlers who is confident in bowling in the Power Plays, a trait many IPL teams are certain to get drawn to.

4. Roosh Kalaria - Gujarat

The left-arm pacer from Gujarat is a handy customer in T20s. In fact, he is good across all formats. Kalaria was Gujarat's highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy and standout performer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too for the state. He played five matches in the tournament and took 8 wickets and his economy was the best in the event.