By
IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: These stars are to lose big money if IPL 13 is cancelled

Bengaluru, March 19: The IPL 2020 has been deferred to April 15 because of the Coronavirus outbreak, but with the health situation across the globe showing no real improvement, the conduct of IPL 13 is still mired in uncertainty.

Needless to say, cancellation of the IPL can incur massive losses for teams and the BCCI but some big-ticket players are too stand to lose out on money if the hard step is indeed taken. MyKhel takes a look at a few of them.

1. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was retained by the franchise for Rs 17 crore ahead IPL 2018 and if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled, the Indian captain stands to lose that big quid. Kohli is also the highest paid cricketer in the history of IPL.

2. MS Dhoni

Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and is their talisman and face. No wonder the Super Kings shelled out Rs 15 crore to retain the services of Thala. But the Jharkhand man will lose out on that money if the IPL 2020 does not get staged. Additionally, Dhoni will also lose a chance to prove his fitness and match-readiness after taking a long sabbatical from international cricket

3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain leading Mumbai Indians to four titles in the cash-rich league. Their latest triumph came in the IPL 2019 when they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final at Hyderabad by a mere one run. There was little surprise when Mumbai Indians owned by the Ambanis give away Rs 15 crore to retain Rohit ahead of the IPL 2018 and if the IPL 2020 is cancelled then ‘Hitman' would lose out on a good chunk of money.

4. Pat Cummins

The Australian pacer created ripples in the auction held in December last year when Kolkata Knight Riders purchased him for Rs 15.5. crore - the costliest buy in that auction and the costliest overseas player ever in the history of the IPL, overtaking Ben Stokes. And the bidding war and high price was justified because of his incredible form across conditions in the last year or so. And Cummins now stand to lose that substantial purse. Even if the IPL 2020 is not cancelled there have been reports of Australian cricketers skipping this year's tournament.

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
