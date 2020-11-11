IPL 2020: Full list of award winners as Mumbai Indians lift title

1. Emerging Player - Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal scored 473 runs from 15 matches and the Royal Challengers Bangalore benefitted immensely by his presence at the top as they nullified the absence of a proper opener after a few years.

2. Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians

It came as a double delight for Mumbai Indians that they won the IPL 2020 title along with the Fairplay award. It showed how well they conducted themselves on and off the field in these tough times. Worthy champions, if you may!

3. Gamchanger of IPL: KL Rahul

Rahul, who led Kings XI Punjab with some degree of comfort and confidence, scored 670 runs from 14 matches with a hundred too against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Whenever, KXIP won the match, Rahul had a big role in it.

4. Super Striker: Kieron Pollard

Pollard scored 268 runs from 16 matches but the strike-rate of 191.42 meant his impact was double on the matches. Pollard had showed great flexibility in batting different positions and also bowled when the team wanted.

5. Most sixes in the season: Ishan Kishan

He does not look like someone who hammers a lot of sixes. But in that 5'5 frame he conceals a lot of power and timing, and those 30 sixes he hammered in the IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians bear testimony to that.

6. Power Player: Trent Boult

Boult was the engine room of Mumbai Indians bowling department along with Jasprit Bumrah. He often picked up wickets in the Power Plays to hand MI an early advantage.

7. Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada

The Delhi Capitals did not win the IPL 2020 but they have some consolation that Rabda took 30 wickets from 17 games to emerge the highest-wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 to bag the Purple Cap.

8. Orange Cap: KL Rahul

Rahul scored 670 runs in the IPL 2020 from 14 games with hundred to boot with and his strike-rate of 129 too was really brilliant.

9. Most valuable player: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer took 20 wickets for Rajasthan Royals and scored runs too when it was required at the backend of the innings. He carried the RR bowling attack on his shoulder throughout the IPL 2020.