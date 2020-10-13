Cricket
IPL 2020: Game needs you back in the international arena: Ravi Shastri tells de Villiers after match-winning knock

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 13: AB de Villiers put up a scintillating show with the willow, guiding the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 82-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

While the wicketkeeper-batsman drew praise from all quarters, India men's team coach Ravi Shastri praised the cricketer, stating that international cricket needs a player like him and the former South Africa batsman needs to come out of retirement.

De Villiers walked into the bat when RCB were at 94/2. On a pitch where batters found it difficult to get going, de Villiers played a blistering knock of 73 off 33 to take RCB to 194. His show with the bat earned him the man-of-the-match award.

Following his knock at Sharjah, Shastri took to social media and tweeted, "Now, that the penny has dropped. What one saw last night was unreal. And the feeling is the same waking up. @ABdeVilliers17, the game in these trying times or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off #RCBvKKR #IPL2020."

The 36-year-old de Villiers retired from international cricket on May 23, 2018. ABD tried to come out of retirement during the men's world cup in 2019 but could not reach an agreement with Cricket South Africa.

Monday's win handed the Challengers their fifth win of the season.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
