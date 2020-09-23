Cricket
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya gets hit wicket; Here is list of batsmen dismissed in bizarre fashion

By
Hardik Pandya gets hitwicket in Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 clash against KKR

Bengaluru, September 23: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 on Wednesday (September 23) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Pandya, who came out to bat at number got off to a good start, smashing IPL 2020 auction's costliest player Pat Cummins for a four and a six, but got out without troubling the other bowlers in the death.

In the third delivery of the penultimate over, Pandya's stay in the middle came to an end after he was dismissed by hit wicket KKR all-rounder Andre Russell.

Batting deep inside the crease to counter Russell's yorker, Pandya's attempt to leave the ball outside off saw him slicing the stump with the bat to bring his innings to an end. He scored 18 from 13 balls in an which included two boundaries and a six.

In fact Pandya is not the first one to get out this way as he became only the eleventh batsman to get out by hitwicket, joining the likes of Yuvraj Singh and most recently Riyan Parag among others.

Here is a list of batsman who have got hit wicket in IPL:

Musavir Khote - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2008)

Misbah-ul-Haq - Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2008)

Swapnil Asnodkar - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2009)

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (2012)

Saurabh Tiwary - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012)

David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Deepak Hooda - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Yuvraj Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2017)

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2019)

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2020)

Mumbai Indians won by 49 runs
Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
