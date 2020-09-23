IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya gets hit wicket; Here is list of batsmen dismissed in bizarre fashion

Pandya, who came out to bat at number got off to a good start, smashing IPL 2020 auction's costliest player Pat Cummins for a four and a six, but got out without troubling the other bowlers in the death.

In the third delivery of the penultimate over, Pandya's stay in the middle came to an end after he was dismissed by hit wicket KKR all-rounder Andre Russell.

Batting deep inside the crease to counter Russell's yorker, Pandya's attempt to leave the ball outside off saw him slicing the stump with the bat to bring his innings to an end. He scored 18 from 13 balls in an which included two boundaries and a six.

ICYMI - Hardik - hit wicket b Russell



What happened there? Far back in the crease and Hardik Pandya hits the stumps. First hit wicket of the tournament.



📽️📽️https://t.co/B3P7lPzB2a #MIvKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4cAc7F5shf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

In fact Pandya is not the first one to get out this way as he became only the eleventh batsman to get out by hitwicket, joining the likes of Yuvraj Singh and most recently Riyan Parag among others.

Here is a list of batsman who have got hit wicket in IPL:

Musavir Khote - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2008)

Misbah-ul-Haq - Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2008)

Swapnil Asnodkar - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2009)

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (2012)

Saurabh Tiwary - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012)

David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Deepak Hooda - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Yuvraj Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2017)

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2019)

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2020)