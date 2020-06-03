IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya selects MS Dhoni to lead his All Time Best IPL XI

Dhoni, who leads Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will also do the wicketkeeping duties in Hardik Pandya's XI. However, both Kohli and Rohit has made it to the eleven as opener and No 3 batsman. West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle will open with Rohit Sharma.

At No 4, Hardik has selected South African batsman AB de Villires, who has several breath-taking innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years. There was little surprise when Hardik slotted in Suresh Raina at No 5.

Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, is the most successful batsman in the IPL and has never scored less than 300 runs in the competition since its inception in 2008. Raina is also a brilliant fielder and often chips in with his handy off-spin. Raina recently underwent a knee operation and showed videos of him working out diligently to attain peak fitness.

Hardik picked himself for the crucial all-rounder slot at No 7 after Dhoni placed at No 6. Hardik had a massive season for Mumbai Indians in 2019 when he played a pivotal role in their title run that culminated in them beating Chennai Super Kings in the final at Hyderabad.

The spinners role was assigned to Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan, two most successful bowlers in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, Hardik's teammates at Mumbai Indians, were drafted in as the two frontline pacers.

Hardik Pandya's All-time best IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.