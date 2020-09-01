Cricket
IPL 2020: Have recovered well, will be in action soon: Deepak Chahar

By Pti

Dubai, Sept 1: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has "recovered well and hopes to be in action soon".

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar in quarantine; BCCI, Chennai Super Kings feel 'no threat' to IPL

Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai. "Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus. They are all in isolation.

IPL 2020: CSK contingent, except 13, tests negative for COVID-19; training to start Sep 4: Franchise CEO

All others have tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday and can start training from the next day.

The development has forced the team to stay indoors after completing the first six days in quarantine. Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 21:35 [IST]
