IPL 2020: I am Virat Kohli and this is the way I play: Kevin Pietersen on the RCB skipper

The Bangalore team, who are yet to lay their hands on an IPL trophy, are currently placed in the top half of the table, having won five games from seven matches.

Kohli played a blistering 90 against RCB's win against Chennai Super Kings and in their last game the skipper played second fiddle to AB de Villiers, who played a match-winning knock. The Challengers have been clicking with both the bat and ball this season.

Hailing the Indian skippers' form, former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that Kohli didn't need a crowd to put on a good show. Pietersen was speaking on Star Sports.

When asked about the RCB captain, Pietersen praised Kohli saying, "We are going to keep talking about Virat Kohli. We keep talking about him so much is because of the way he batted the other night. He has done that for years, years and years. But he hadn't done that up until that points (90 not out against CSK). It actually doesn't matter about the crowds. He has made himself into a kind of player that can dig deep."

The former England player further added that Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve when he's on the field.

"Those emotions are still there. We have seen it now on the field. He wears his heart on his sleeve. It is what it is. 'I am Virat Kohli and this is the way I play.' Crowds or no crowds. He has now convinced me that he doesn't need crowds to put on a performance like he did," Pietersen said about Kohli on Star Sports.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will next take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.