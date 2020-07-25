IPL 2020 in UAE: Quick guide to must-know Covid 19 protocols in Emirates, BCCI's preparations

"The IPL Governing Council will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the (Central) government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL," Brijesh Patel had said.

It has been reported that the BCCI had written to India Government seeking permission to shift the IPL 2020 to the UAE and the governing body is still waiting for the decision by powers that be.

The window to conduct the IPL 2020 came as a massive relief for the BCCI after they were forced to postpone the tournament indefinitely in last May owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The officials had said the cancellation of the tournament could lead to a heavy financial loss in tune of Rs 4000 crore.

But the doubters can still raise the question how the IPL 2020 can go ahead in September when the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled in October, was postponed due to the pandemic.

So, let's take a look at some basic must-know facts surrounding the IPL 2020 and its' conduct in the UAE.

1. Covid 19 protocol

A. As of now, UAE do not ask for quarantine.

B. Covid cases in UAE: The Emirates have 58,249 confirmed cases but they have 51,235 recovered patients too. UAE have so far reported 343 deaths.

C. Even though quarantine is not required, all the passengers arriving in UAE has to be tested negative for Covid 19 and the cricketers too are not excluded. There will be test upon their arrival in USE and as and when it is required.

D. Social distancing is mandatory in all parts of the country.

E. Will the crowds be allowed in the stadiums? It will depend on the policy of the UAE dispensation.

2. Facts about IPL 2020

A. As per Brijesh Patel, the IPL Chairman, a full-fledged IPL 2020 will be staged lasting 51 days.

B. Brijesh Patel had said the BCCI has finalised IPL schedule but need to get clearance from Central Government before going public with it.

C. The eight IPL teams could be arriving in the UAE from the last week of August. In all likelihood, they will be training at the ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai.

D. England and Australia players like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell could be arriving a bit late if the ODI series between those two countries stay on as per schedule. Australia and New Zealand had made it clear that they will issue NOCs for players to travel to UAE but will leave it to the cricketers whether they want to actually participate in the event or not.

E. The participation of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players could be doubtful because they are planning a Test series in October.