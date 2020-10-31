Cricket
IPL 2020: It wasn’t as easy as it looked: MI opener Ishan Kishan on his unbeaten knock against DC

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 31: A blistering knock from Ishan Kishan saw Mumbai Indians clinch a comfortable 9-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their penultimate league game of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After opting to bowl first, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult put up a lethal show as Mumbai restricted the Capitals to 110/9.

In reply, Kishan played an unbeaten 72 off 47 to chase down the paltry total with 34 balls to spare.

Speaking after his match-winning knock, Kishan said it wasn’t easy to score initially. The opener further credited his mom for his strength which saw him hit three sixes and eight fours.

“It wasn't as easy as it looked. In the first few overs it wasn't coming on. I was just playing according to the ball and waiting for the loose balls. (On the strength) credit goes to my mom for the food. I was just working on keeping my shape when I tried to slog, and I think it helped. I worked really hard on these shots.

“My coach said teams will come up with plans against you, because you don't hit that much through the off side. This time I've been playing more, as you know my strength is on the leg side.”

Before signing off the man-of-the-match said when India teammate Rishabh Pant was keeping or he was keeping there was always friendly banter between the duo. “There's always banter when Pant is keeping and when I'm keeping. It was fun, he was saying something as he always does,” signed off the Mumbai opener.

The win against Capitals saw Mumbai ensure a top-two finish on the ongoing edition. With Saturday’s win, the defending champions registered their ninth win of the season.

