IPL 2020: It's all about team before individual prize for Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin

The highest scorer of the IPL gets 'Orange Cap', while the top wicket-taker bags the 'Purple Cap', but Ashwin feels that awards like these are meaningless if the team doesn't win matches.

"Such numbers don't matter. Purple and Orange Cap is an eye-wash. It's about contributing towards victory, playing your roles (in victory)," Ashwin answered a fan's query about whether strike-rates are over-rated and all the statistical inputs at times are over-hyped or not.

The Tamil Nadu player hosts a show on his YouTube Channel called 'Hello Dubaiaah', which is mostly in Tamil with English sub-titles.

Ashwin also answered one other query about analysis and explained how a defensive stroke could be the need of the hour in certain situations.

"If you are nine wickets down with 10 runs to get and you might end up playing a defensive shot off the fifth ball of the 19th over. It is as per the need of the team. This is just for analysis," Ashwin said while discussing with South African national team's performance analyst Prasanna Agoram.

Ashwin feels at the end of the day "analysis, criticism and praise" runs in parallel and there is no point in mixing it.

"Enjoy yourself and watch the sport," he said.