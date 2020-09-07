IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Squad

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads

The 13th edition of the IPL, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held over three venues, i.e, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

In the second match of the tournament, the Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai in an evening match. After a solid start last season, the Punjab team saw a string of losses to miss out on a play-off berth and finish sixth in the 2019 edition.

Having made a couple of tough changes for this edition, the KL Rahul-led side will look to change their fortunes as they chase the elusive IPL trophy. With the likes of Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and power-hitter Chris Gayle, who on his day can send the ball out of the park, the Punjab team will look to get off on a strong start and keep the momentum going.

The Punjab team will play two afternoon matches this season and they will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings to bring an end to their league stage. KXIP will play MS Dhoni-led CSK in Abu Dhabi in an afternoon match in their last league game before the playoffs. Every team will play 14 league games in their bid to qualify for the playoffs.

Here, mykhel takes a look at the Kings XI Punjab’s schedule, venue, timings and squad for the upcoming edition in the UAE.

Kings XI Punjab Schedule (All Times IST)

Date Venue KXIP vs Timing September 20: Dubai Delhi Capitals 7:30 pm September 24th: Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 pm September 27th: Sharjah Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm October 1st: Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm October 4th: Dubai Chennai Super Kings 7:30 pm October 8th: Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 pm October 10th: Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30pm October 15th: Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 pm October 18th: Dubai Mumbai Indians 7:30pm 7:30 pm October 20th: Dubai Delhi Capitals 7:30 pm October 24th: Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 pm October 26th: Sharjah Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 pm October 30th: Abu Dhabi Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm November 1: Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings 3:30pm

Kings XI Punjab squad:

KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.