IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Squad

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: The IPL Governing Council announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday and the season will kickstart with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads
The 13th edition of the IPL, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held over three venues, i.e, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
In the second match of the tournament, the Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai in an evening match. After a solid start last season, the Punjab team saw a string of losses to miss out on a play-off berth and finish sixth in the 2019 edition.
Having made a couple of tough changes for this edition, the KL Rahul-led side will look to change their fortunes as they chase the elusive IPL trophy. With the likes of Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and power-hitter Chris Gayle, who on his day can send the ball out of the park, the Punjab team will look to get off on a strong start and keep the momentum going.
The Punjab team will play two afternoon matches this season and they will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings to bring an end to their league stage. KXIP will play MS Dhoni-led CSK in Abu Dhabi in an afternoon match in their last league game before the playoffs. Every team will play 14 league games in their bid to qualify for the playoffs.
Here, mykhel takes a look at the Kings XI Punjab’s schedule, venue, timings and squad for the upcoming edition in the UAE.
|
Date
|Venue
|KXIP vs
|Timing
|
September 20:
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|7:30 pm
|
September 24th:
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 pm
|
September 27th:
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 pm
|
October 1st:
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|7:30 pm
|
October 4th:
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 pm
|
October 8th:
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 pm
|
October 10th:
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3:30pm
|
October 15th:
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 pm
|
October 18th:
|Dubai
|Mumbai Indians 7:30pm
|7:30 pm
|
October 20th:
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|7:30 pm
|
October 24th:
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 pm
|
October 26th:
|Sharjah
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 pm
|
October 30th:
|Abu Dhabi
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 pm
|November 1:
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings
|3:30pm
Telecast:
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Disney Hotstar
Live updates on MyKhel on match days
KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
