IPL 2020: KKR's American pacer Ali Khan ruled out of tournament due to injury

The pacer was the first American to be part of the IPL and had come into the KKR side as a replacement for the injured Harry Gurney ahead of the IPL 2020. But now, Ali Khan himself has been struck by injury and is forced to miss the tournament.

"Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the IPL 2020 season," an official IPL statement said.

The statement released by IPL, however, doesn't clarify the type or extent of the injury.

Ali, who was part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 winning team Trinbago Knight Riders, became the fourth casuality in the IPL 2020 after Mitchell Marsh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra were also ruled out due to injury.

KKR, who is currently fourth in the IPL standings with four points from four matches, are yet to name a replacement for the pacer. The four overseas slots are already occupied by top players like Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan.

Dinesh Karthik-led side will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their next match on Wednesday (October 7).