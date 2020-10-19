IPL 2020: KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breach of Code of Conduct

Abu Dhabi, October 19: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 18).
Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement. The IPL did not, however, furnish the nature of the offence.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
KKR won the match via Super Over thanks to Lockie Ferguson's brilliance as the pacer played a huge role after the scores were tied at the end of the regulation 20 overs.
Ferguson proved to be the "Knight in Shining Armour" with his storehouse of variation as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with only a three run-target to chase.
