IPL 2020: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik acknowledges need to up his game and get runs

The wicketkeeper batsmen followed up a knock of 30 in KKR's opening game in a losing cause against Mumbai Indians with a duck againts SRH.

However, a gritty knock from young Shubman Gill, who remained on an unbeaten 62-ball 70, along with Eoin Morgan (42 off 29 balls) saw Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelm Sunrsiers Hyderabad for a seven wickets victory.

While he was delighted with his team's convincing win on Saturday (September 26), Karthik, who failed to open his account, said he will look to get going in the coming matches.

IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH: Shubman Gill, disciplined bowlers give Knight Riders comprehensive win over Sunrisers

"One duck doesn't make you a bad player. I need to probably up my game and get a few runs," Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added, "Always good to get on board. We have been working really hard. I think one of the advantages of having all-rounders and it is a privilege to use them whenever I can."

Aside his own performance with the bat, Kathik was delighted with youngsters Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti,

"The fact that we have been able to groom the youngsters is pleasing. It has been an emotional journey for us with (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti for the last couple of years.

"But credit to the management to have stuck to him. It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket."

After tasting their first victory in this year's tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to carry forward the momentum when they face Rajasthan Royals next on Thursday (September 30) in Dubai.