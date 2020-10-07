IPL 2020: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik to flaunt new look in Knight Riders match against Chennai Super Kings

When the IPL got underway after a six-month delay, the Indian cricketer sported a beard. Effects of lockdown one would say!

And more than two weeks into the tournament Karthik joined the bandwagon of the 'Break the Beard' challenge and sported a new look.

The Kolkata skipper, who is facing a lot of flak this season, took to instagram to flaunt his new look and the wicketkeeper batsman, who was nominated by Mumbai Indians Kieron Pollard, aced the challenge.

Karthik took to instagram to post his transformation. "@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted. As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MIvsKKR," posted the skipper.

The previous day Pollard had also taken up the challenge and flaunted a beard free look. The MI all rounder took to the social media site and captioned the post saying, "Cheggit! New Season, New Polly! Taking the cue from my brother @hardikpandya93. #BreakTheBeard and Game ON! #MIvsKKR. @dk00019 Ready? @break_the_beard."

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face Chennai Super Kings in match 21 of the ongoing season. KKR skipper has failed to get going with the bat and with his captaincy also facing heavy criticism, he will look to notch up a convincing win over CSK on Wednesday.