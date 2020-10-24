IPL 2020: KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

1. Team News: Delhi Capitals

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form but even his record-setting hundred was not enough to save the side from a defeat against Kings XI Punjab for lack of contribution from other batters. Prithvi Shaw needs to bat with more responsibility. Shaw's last four innings have included two ducks. Skipper Shreyas Iyer too has not been hitting the ball as fluently as he was after suffering a side strain. Rishabh Pant, who made a comeback from injury against Punjab, too has not yet set the stage on fire. Iyer and Pant, along with Marcus Stoinis, form the backbone of Capitals' middle order.

Pacer Anrich Nortje, who has been instrumental in Capitals' superb run thus far along with his South African compatriot Kagiso Rabada, had a niggle and missed the last match against Punjab. If he comes back, it will add sting to DC''s attack. If he plays, Australian pacer Daniel Sams will have to make way for him.

Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR are heading into the contest after an embarrassing batting performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Blown away by Mohammed Siraj's furious spell, KKR managed just 84 runs on the board. It certainly was a confidence-crushing defeat and KKR need to regroup quickly. Even the change in captaincy has not instilled much confidence in the side. The performance of pacer Lockie Ferguson has been the only bright spot for them amid the disappointment of Andre Russell's poor run.

Russell missed out on the last match due to an injury and it will be interesting to see if the team management reposes faith in him, if he is fit. KKR needs a collective effort from now on with skipper Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana all required to contribute.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Tom Banton/Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson.

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Kagiso Rabada.

5. Head to head

Kolkata and Delhi have squared off 25 times and the former hold a slight edge with a 13-11 record.

6. Match details

Date: October 24

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP