IPL 2020: Know 332 players in final auction list, new names, details of auction

By
Bengaluru, December 13: The auction ahead of IPL 2020 will be held in Kolkata on December 19 and the eight teams will be looking to fill 73 slots that includes 29 foreigners. The relatively small number of slots to fill and the financial constraints may see a low-key auction but some players may still go for a high price.

MyKhel takes a look at auction process after the BCCI sent final list of players to all teams.

Originally, 971 players were registered for the IPL auction but the Governing Council has trimmed it to 332 after scrutiny and the list has been dispatched to all eight franchises. The final list has 19 Indian capped players while 24 new players, who were not in the initial list of 971, were added to the pool.

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa, West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim, Will Jacks, the 21-year-old Surrey batsman who smashed a 21-ball 100 in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi recenty, etc have been found place in the list. Mitchell Starc, who was expected to raise a storm in bidding, was pulled out of auction earlier.

It is going to be a relatively low-key auction as there is budget limitations for several teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. So, a few teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will be active in the auction. Still a few players like Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Robin Uthappa, Pat Cummins, Jason Roy etc can trigger a heated battle in the room within the aforementioned boundaries.

As mentioned earlier, the auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19. This is the first time the City is hosting IPL auction as generally Bengaluru has been the venue of auction. This auction will be a one-day affair and will be live on Star Sports while live stream will be on HotStar.

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
