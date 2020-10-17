IPL 2020: Know more about RCB debutant Shahbaz Ahmed

Known for his accurate left-arm spin bowling, gun-fielding and his ability to clear the ropes with hefty hits, the Bengal players is a multi-dimensional cricketer and the Twenty20 format suits him well.

Shahbaz was sold to RCB at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction as he is only the second player from Bengal, after pacer Ishan Porel, to feature in the IPL 2020 being held at three venues in the UAE.

"I'm really excited to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli. This is a lifetime opportunity for me," the Mewat-born lad had said when he was picked by RCB in the December auction.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Haryana is one of the two changes RCB made to the squad from the previous match against Kings XI Punjab which they lost.

Shahbaz replaced pacer Mohammad Siraj from the playing XI while Gurkeerat Singh Mann came in place of Shivam Dube as Rajasthan Royals took first wicket use of the wicket after winning the toss in Dubai.